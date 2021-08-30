 Skip to main content
Faith No More concert at St. Louis Music Park requires vaccination or negative COVID-19 test
 Courtesy of Jimmy Hubbard

UpdateProof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with 72 hours of showtime is required for entry to Faith No More’s concert Sept. 16 at St. Louis Music Park.

Proof of vaccination can either be the original card or a copy of the card.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 can only go the negative COVID-19 route.

Get more information at livenation.com.

Original post: Faith No More is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a concert on Sept. 16. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park was scheduled to open in 2020 but the opening has been delayed to this summer. 

 

