Faith No More's tour is canceled including St. Louis Music Park date

Update: Faith No More has canceled its tour, which was coming to St. Louis Music Park on Sept. 16. The band tweeted the news.

Earlier update: Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with 72 hours of showtime is required for entry to Faith No More’s concert Sept. 16 at St. Louis Music Park.

Proof of vaccination can either be the original card or a copy of the card.

Unvaccinated fans under 12 can only go the negative COVID-19 route.

Original post: Faith No More is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a concert on Sept. 16. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park was scheduled to open in 2020 but the opening has been delayed to this summer.

