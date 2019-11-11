Rock band Falling in Reverse has canceled its tour, which includes a Dec. 3 show at the Pageant.
In a note to fans, frontman Ronnie Radke wrote:
“I can’t believe I’m even typing this...Derek’s (Jones) fiancée Stina’s cancer has hospitalized her recently due to fluid in the lungs. While in the hospital matters have gotten worse and she has been moved to the ICU. Unfortunately we will have to cancel the Episode 4 tour. However, Derek and I discussed it and agreed that we are going to try and play Australia. It does not seem right in my heart to tour knowing of her condition as Derek has to be with her to help her fight through this. I’m sorry to the fans, Crown The Empire and Tom MacDonald. I will make it up to you somehow.”
Refunds are available at point of purchase.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
A Go-Fund Me for can be found at: gofundme.com/f/help-christina-beat-cancer