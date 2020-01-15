You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ferguson native Michael McDonald and his Doobie Brothers among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees
0 comments

Ferguson native Michael McDonald and his Doobie Brothers among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢

The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex are the latest inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The names were announced early Wednesday morning.

The Doobie Brothers includes Ferguson native Michael McDonald along with Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, John Hartman, Michael Hossack, Tom Johnston, Keith Knudsen, John McFee, Tiran Porter and Patrick Simmons.

Music journalist Jon Landau and executive Irving Azoff will be inducted under the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO.

Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later. Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 27, and Feb. 25 for members. 

This was the first time the Doobie Brothers were on the ballot for induction consideration. It’s also the first time Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex were on the nomination ballot.

Acts nominated who didn’t make the final cut were Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motorhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy.

2019 saw Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, the Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music and the Zombies inducted.

Recently, the Doobie Brothers announced its 50th anniversary tour, which will play Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 14.

Go to rockhall.com for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports