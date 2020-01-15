Ferguson native Michael McDonald and his Doobie Brothers among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex are the latest inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The names were announced early Wednesday morning.

The Doobie Brothers includes Ferguson native Michael McDonald along with Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, John Hartman, Michael Hossack, Tom Johnston, Keith Knudsen, John McFee, Tiran Porter and Patrick Simmons.

Music journalist Jon Landau and executive Irving Azoff will be inducted under the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO.

Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later. Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 27, and Feb. 25 for members.

This was the first time the Doobie Brothers were on the ballot for induction consideration. It’s also the first time Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex were on the nomination ballot.