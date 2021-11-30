 Skip to main content
Festival of Laughs returning to Chaifetz Arena with Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake and Gary Owen
Festival of Laughs returning to Chaifetz Arena with Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake and Gary Owen

Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine

Lavell Crawford in "The Comedy Vaccine"

 Courtesy of Showtime

Festival of Laughs with Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake and Gary Owen returns to Chaifetz Arena at 8 p.m. Feb. 25.

Tickets are $64-$225 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

 

