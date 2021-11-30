Festival of Laughs returning to Chaifetz Arena with Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake and Gary Owen

Festival of Laughs with Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Earthquake and Gary Owen returns to Chaifetz Arena at 8 p.m. Feb. 25.
Tickets are $64-$225 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
