Festival of Laughs with Sommore, Michael Blackson, Lavell Crawford at Chaifetz Arena is canceled

Update: Festival of Laughs has been canceled. It had been scheduled for March 20, then moved to Sept. 26. Click here for information regarding refunds. The cancellation comes in the wake of the pandemic.

Previous post: Festival of Laughs, which had been scheduled for March 20 at Chaifetz Arena, has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 26. The lineup features Sommore, Michael Blackson, Lavell Crawford, and Don "DC" Curry. All original tickets will be honored.

Get more information at ticketmaster.com and at thechaifetzarena.com.

The rescheduling comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.