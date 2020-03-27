Festival of Laughs with Sommore, Michael Blackson, Lavell Crawford rescheduled for September

Festival of Laughs, which had been scheduled for March 20 at Chaifetz Arena, has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 26. The lineup features Sommore, Michael Blackson, Lavell Crawford, and Don "DC" Curry. All original tickets will be honored.
Get more information at ticketmaster.com and at thechaifetzarena.com.
The rescheduling comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tags
Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.
Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.