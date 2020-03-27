You are the owner of this article.
Festival of Laughs with Sommore, Michael Blackson, Lavell Crawford rescheduled for September
CU Comedy Tour at Chaifetz Arena

Michael Blackson performs during the CU Comedy Tour at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, April 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Festival of Laughs, which had been scheduled for March 20 at Chaifetz Arena, has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 26. The lineup features Sommore, Michael Blackson, Lavell Crawford, and Don "DC" Curry. All original tickets will be honored.

Get more information at ticketmaster.com and at thechaifetzarena.com.

The rescheduling comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

