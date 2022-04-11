 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fitz and the Tantrums, Andy Grammar team up for tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

  • 0
Fitz and the Tantrums

Fitz and the Tantrums

 Photo Credit: AnnaLeeMedia

Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammar are coming to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 14.

Tickets are $19.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 15 at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park will kick off its second season in May.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amber Heard hopes to 'move on' following Johnny Depp trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News