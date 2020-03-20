Five Finger Death Punch's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert is rescheduled

Five Finger Death Punch’s May 10 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert with Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills has been postponed from May 10 to Oct. 2. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. For any other questions regarding tickets, reach out to point of purchase.

The show is a the 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show.

The show is the second on the 2020 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre season lineup to be rescheduled following Brooks & Dunn’s rescheduling.

The rescheduling is in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

