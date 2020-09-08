Five Finger Death Punch, the final concert on Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's 2020 schedule, is canceled

Update: This concert has been canceled. It was the last show remaining on Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's 2020 season. Click here for information regarding refunds.
The venue was able to have three sold-out concerts this summer, all part of Live Nation's Live From the Drive-In series with Nelly, El Monstero and Brad Paisley. The shows took place in the venue's parking lot.
Original post: Five Finger Death Punch’s May 10 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert with Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills has been postponed from May 10 to Oct. 2. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. For any other questions regarding tickets, reach out to point of purchase.
The show is a the 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show.
The show is the second on the 2020 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre season lineup to be rescheduled following Brooks & Dunn’s rescheduling.
The rescheduling is in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!