Five for Fighting heading to the Pageant

Five for Fighting

Five for Fighting

 Courtesy of the artist

Five for Fighting is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 9.

The Verve Pipe is also on the bill.

105.7 the Point is presenting the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $39.50-$49.50.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

