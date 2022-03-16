Flogging Molly and the Interrupters team up for tour coming to St. Louis Music Park

Flogging Molly and the Interrupters team up for a tour coming to St. Louis Music Park on June 14. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Also on the bill are Tiger Army and the Skints.
Tickets start at $37.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at ticketmaster.com.
105.7 the Point welcomes the show, presented by the Pageant and Live Nation.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
