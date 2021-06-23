Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes on the way to St. Louis Music Park

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes team up for a tour coming to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Sept. 3.
Thick is also on the bill.
Show time is at 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but the opening was delayed until this weekend.
Tickets start at $34.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.
Click here for more information on St. Louis Music Park.
The Pageant and 105.7 the Point is presenting the show.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
