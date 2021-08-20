Florida Georgia Line cancels tour including Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre date

Update: Florida Georgia Line is canceling its “I Love My Country Tour 2021,” which had been scheduled for Oct. 16 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The tour cancellation comes due to COVID-19.
Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard says: “There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together. We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”
Adds the group’s Brian Kelley: “Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”
For all current ticket holders, refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.
Original post: Florida Georgia Line returns to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on Oct 16 for a stop on the group’s “I Love My Country Tour 2021.”
Russell Dickerson and Lauren Alaina are also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are 39.50-$139.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at livenation.com.
Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said in a statement: “Touring is back, y’all. This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories.”