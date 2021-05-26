Florida Georgia Line returning to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Florida Georgia Line returns to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a concert on Oct 16 for a stop on the group’s “I Love My Country Tour 2021.”
Russell Dickerson and Lauren Alaina are also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are 39.50-$139.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at livenation.com.
Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said in a statement: “Touring is back, y’all. This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage. We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
