Flyover Comedy Festival is back for year 5: These are the must-see shows.

Flyover Comedy Festival is back for 2022 and the laughs are bigger than ever.

This is the fifth year of the St. Louis event taking place Nov. 10-12, and it’ll feature over 50 comics including the festival’s biggest name yet in the biggest venue yet — Sarah Silverman Nov. 11 at Stifel Theatre.

While the festival has always been centered in different locales in the Grove and continues to be, this is the first year a show is taking place outside the Grove, necessary to accommodate a name like Silverman’s.

Before Silverman’s show at Stifel Theatre, Flyover Comedy Festival’s largest venue was what is now Hot Java Bar (formerly the old Ready Room).

“Now in year five we’re hosting a show at Stifel and it’s beyond what I had hoped. To be doing a show at a 3,000-seat theater with Sarah Silverman is something I’m totally overjoyed about,” says Flyover Comedy Festival co-founder Zach Gzehoviak. His festival team also includes Rafe Williams, Emily Hickner and Brady McAninch.

“It was something I saw maybe in year eight or year 10 doing something like that. I’m very excited for this year, and hope it brings more highs to the festival.”

He says the festival was able to bring her because of a bigger donor base and more sponsorships as more businesses are wanting to support comedy, “folks who see the potential and want to support the vision.”

Also helping was the fact the agency that represents Silverman represented last year’s headliner Rachel Feinstein, and it was a positive experience all around from “creating a comic-centric fun experience” to paying the comics on time.

Flyover Music Festival will showcase over 50 comics, including Ron Funches, Jo Firestone and Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Improv4Humans with Matt Besser, Marina Franklin, Rory Albanese, Jo Welch, Stand-Up on the Spot with Jeremiah Watkins, Carmen Christopher, Kenice Mobley, Zach Noe Towers, Matty Ryan, Alex Kumin and many others.

Performances are at the Improv Shop (3960 Chouteau), Hot Java Bar (4193 Manchester Avenue), Handlebar (4127 Manchester Avenue), Tropical Liqueurs (4104 Manchester Avenue), and the Dogwood (4308 Manchester Avenue), along with Silverman’s show at Stifel Theatre.

The festival features various types of comedy — stand-up, improvisation, sketch and variety. There’s also two free open microphone nights at Handlebar at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Gzehoviak selected the must-see shows of this year’s Flyover Comedy Festival.

• Sarah Silverman & Friends with Rory Albanese, Marina Franklin, Alex, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, $35-$65, ticketmaster.com

“Sarah Silverman is a legend of comedy, and standup in particular. She’s been around a long time and she’s one of the funniest people to ever do it. She doesn’t come to St. Louis often. She’s stayed relevant, has a big following on her podcast, and is a big voice on our culture. It’ll be an interesting night.”

• Ron Funches with Bobby Jaycox, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Hot Java Bar

“This dude is so funny. I saw him at the Wilbur in Boston a few months back and it was just a really great show. It was my first time seeing him in person. I enjoyed his whole set and some of the things he was working on. He’s someone who has really been blowing up. He keeps popping up everywhere (‘Loot,’ ‘Black-ish,’ ‘The Goldbergs’).”

• STLMADE Showcase with Scott James, Matt Barnes, Libbie Higgins, Will O’Donnell, Tiel Pearce, JC Sibala, Emily Zell, Ben Johnson, JB Buchanan, Aaron Porter, and host Angela Smith, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, the Dogwood

“That show is special because it’s a selection of the best up-and-coming comics in the St. Louis area. We have about 10 St. Louis-based comics in that show. It’s a great way for people who are traveling in for the festival to see what’s coming out of St. Louis. Here are some of the other folks who are really great and who are getting better and better.”

• Improv4Humans with Matt Besser, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, the Improv Shop

“As far as improv goes, Matt Besser (co-founder of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre with Amy Poehler, Ian Roberts and Matt Walsh) is an improv legend. Matt’s been doing it for a long time. This is his podcast where he has guests, and it’s like a improv free-for-all.”

• Stand-up on the Spot with Jeremiah Watkins featuring Libbie Higgins, Zach Noe Towers, Rafe Williams and Myke Anthony, 10 p.m. Nov. 10, Hot Java Bar

“This show is unique. It’s a show that’s been running at the Comedy Store in LA since 2010 and they’ve been taking it on tour across the country. Comedians go up with no prepared material and ask the audience for suggestions and go do stand-up from that. Each show gets recorded and posted on YouTube. It’s a three-camera setup with an exciting lineup.”

• Fumi Abe with Dana Ehrmann, Jose McCall, Ty Clay, Lauren Festa, Sami Sutker, Andrew Packer, Chris Cyr, 10 p.m. Nov. 11, Hot Java Bar

“That’s a performer showcase with Fumi Abe and six other comics from around the country. He’s a Japanese American stand-up comic from LA, a rising star. He’s got good energy and he’s a smart joke writer.”

• Tina Dybal with Danny Maupin, Tiel Pierce, Sarah Perry, AJ Hapenny, Karthik Lavangu, Tyler Snodgrass, Angela Smith, 8 p.m. Nov. 11, Hot Java Bar

“Each year we select one local comic to headline a performer showcase. This year it’s gonna be Tina. She’s headlining a set opposite Sarah Silverman. Tina has most recently been on tour with Chelcie Lynn on a multi-city tour so she has really honed her material performing every night. She’s gotten better and better, and she’s deserving of a headliner showcase. She’s also host of her ‘Slop City’ podcast with Libbie Higgins."

• Mo Welch, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, the Improv Shop

“She’s a stand-up comedian and cartoonist from Illinois (Normal). Rafe Williams was at 'Netflix Is a Joke' and saw her. She was on a show with Beth Stelling. Rafe said she was so funny and we gotta talk to her about bringing her out. It’s a stand-up show but she incorporates her cartoon into the show so there’s this multimedia aspect.”

• Zach Noe Towers with Scott James, Mary Upchurch, Jose McCall, Luisa Lange, AJ Penny, Chris Trani, Angela Smith, 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Tropical Liqueurs

“This is fun. Zach is a gay comic originally from St. Louis who now lives in Los Angeles. He’s the one show we’re doing at Tropical Liqueurs, and it’s a fun set-up."

• Big Grande’s Little Improv Show, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 12, the Improv Shop