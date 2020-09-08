Flyover Comedy Festival is postponed to 2021

The 2020 edition of the annual Flyover Comedy Festival will move to 2021 in light of the pandemic. The festival’s organizers announced the news on the festival’s social media with the message, in part:

"There are plenty of things to laugh (and cry) about in 2020 and so many funny comics across the country. Yet, we are officially postponing this year’s Flyover Comedy Festival weekend to 2021, when we can offer a more enjoyable experience for everyone. We just don’t have a good solution for producing a safe and professional 3-day comedy festival this year."