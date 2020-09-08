 Skip to main content
Flyover Comedy Festival is postponed to 2021
Flyover Comedy Festival is postponed to 2021

Sasheer Zamata at Flyover Comedy Festival 2019

Sasheer Zamata at Flyover Comedy Festival 2019

 Courtesy of Rustin McCann

The 2020 edition of the annual Flyover Comedy Festival will move to 2021 in light of the pandemic. The festival’s organizers announced the news on the festival’s social media with the message, in part:

"There are plenty of things to laugh (and cry) about in 2020 and so many funny comics across the country. Yet, we are officially postponing this year’s Flyover Comedy Festival weekend to 2021, when we can offer a more enjoyable experience for everyone. We just don’t have a good solution for producing a safe and professional 3-day comedy festival this year."

The festival typically takes part in November throughout the Grove neighborhood.

An outdoor, socially distanced version of the festival could still take place this fall.

There are plenty of things to laugh (and cry) about in 2020 and so many funny comics across the country. Yet, we are officially postponing this year’s Flyover Comedy Festival weekend to 2021, when we can offer a more enjoyable experience for everyone. We just don’t have a good solution for producing a safe and professional 3-day comedy festival this year. We hope to open submissions again and share venue details in spring of 2021. Until then, we are exploring our options for hosting an outdoor, socially distanced comedy show this fall. We will be sure to update you here should there be any progress on that front. Thanks to each and everyone of you who have worked, performed, volunteered at or attended our festival in the past. You have made dreams come true, really. The invasion will come. Flyover Comedy Festival ✌️ ❤️ 👽 🛸

