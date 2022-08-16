Flyover Comedy Festival makes big return with Sarah Silverman at Stifel Theatre

The Flyover Comedy Festival presents Sarah Silverman as its headliner when the event makes its return this year. Silverman’s show is Nov. 11 at Stifel Theatre.

The show is billed as "Sarah Silverman & Friends."

This is the fifth year for the festival, which takes place Nov. 10-12 with more than 50 comics. Along with Silverman's show at Stifel, acts will perform at various venues in the Grove neighborhood.

The other comics will be revealed later. The lineup is expected to be the usual mix of national, regional and local acts.

The Emmy-winning Silverman hosts “The Sarah Silverman Podcast.”