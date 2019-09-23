The Flyover Comedy Festival is returning Nov. 7-9 with its 2019 headliners Joel Kim Booster, Kyle Kinane, Sasheer Zamata, White Women Improv, Jena Friedman and Kids These Days all in the Grove neighborhood at the Ready Room, the Improv Shop, Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy and Handlebar.
Other performers include Kenny DeForest, Ian Edwards, Holly Lynnea, Ian Aber, Aaron Brooks, Jenny Zigrino, Kenny Kinds and many more. Nearly 100 performers will appear over the three days.
Individual tickets and wristbands covering all the events are available by clicking here. Three-day all access passes are $45. Prices for individual shows vary.
In a statement, Flyover Comedy Festival co-founder Kris Wernowsky said “We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to build on the success of the past two years to bring a lineup that is unlike anything we could have imagined. We’re equally thrilled to bring all of these amazing and talented people to showcase everything that St. Louis has to offer.”
Get more information at flyovercomedyfest.com.