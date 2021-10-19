 Skip to main content
Flyover Comedy Festival returning to the Grove with Doug Benson, Rachel Feinstein, Mike E. Winfield
Flyover Comedy Festival returning to the Grove with Doug Benson, Rachel Feinstein, Mike E. Winfield

Doug Benson

Doug Benson

 Photo by Nick Larson

The Flyover Comedy Festival returns to the Grove Nov. 11-13 after taking 2020 off because of the pandemic.

The comedy festival will be spread out at Hot Java Bar (formerly The Ready Room), the Improv Shop, Urban Chestnut Brewery, the Dogwood and Handlebar.

Performers include Doug Benson and Friends, Rachel Feinstein, Mike E. Winfield, Giulia Rozzi, Kiry Shabazz, Scissor Bros., Jeremiah Watkins & Steebee Weebe, Will Miles, Would You Rather? and the Big Team. Also performing are Will Miles, Adam Cayton-Holland, Princeton New Money Ass Clowns, Eliza Skinner, Rafe Williams and many others.

Over one hundred performers will take the stage.

Three-day all access passes are $55. Single shows range from $12-$24.50.

“Having missed the opportunity to produce Flyover Comedy Festival in 2020 due the pandemic, planning for this year’s festival has been all the more special," festival co-founder Zach Gzehoviak said. “We are excited to see friends again, connect the comedy community from coast to coast, and put on some quality comedy shows for STL.” 

Get tickets and more information at flyovercomedyfest.com.

