 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flyover Comedy Festival staging its big return with Sarah Silverman at Stifel Theatre

  • 0
Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman

 Photo Credit: Robyn Von Swank

Flyover Comedy Festival is presenting Sarah Silverman as its 2022 headliner when the event embarks on its 2022 return. Silverman’s show is Nov. 11 at Stifel Theatre.

The show is billed as Sarah Silverman & Friends.

This is the fifth year of the festival, taking place Nov. 10-12 with over fifty comics in different venues in the Grove neighborhood where the festival is centered.

The move to Stifel Theatre accommodates Silverman’s larger name. The other comics will be revealed later, and is expected to be the usual mix of national, regional and local names.

Individual tickets for Silverman’s show are $35-$65. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

People are also reading…

The Emmy-winning Silverman hosts “The Sarah Silverman Podcast.”

Get more information at flyovercomedyfest.com

0 Comments

Tags

The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

William Shatner filmed space trip for upcoming documentary about his life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News