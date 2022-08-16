Flyover Comedy Festival staging its big return with Sarah Silverman at Stifel Theatre

Flyover Comedy Festival is presenting Sarah Silverman as its 2022 headliner when the event embarks on its 2022 return. Silverman’s show is Nov. 11 at Stifel Theatre.

The show is billed as Sarah Silverman & Friends.

This is the fifth year of the festival, taking place Nov. 10-12 with over fifty comics in different venues in the Grove neighborhood where the festival is centered.

The move to Stifel Theatre accommodates Silverman’s larger name. The other comics will be revealed later, and is expected to be the usual mix of national, regional and local names.

The Emmy-winning Silverman hosts “The Sarah Silverman Podcast.”