Flyover Comedy Festival submissions open, COVID-19 guidelines in place
Flyover Comedy Festival submissions open, COVID-19 guidelines in place

Comedian Justin Luke

Comedian Justin Luke

 Photo by Rustin McCann

The Flyover Comedy Festival will return to the Grove Nov. 11-13 after taking 2020 off because of the pandemic. The comedy festival will take place at several venues throughout the Grove neighborhood.

Submissions are open now to comics, and close Sept. 20.

All performers, attendees, and staff will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to participating in the festival.

Get more information at flyovercomedyfest.com.

