Flyover Comedy Festival submissions open, COVID-19 guidelines in place

The Flyover Comedy Festival will return to the Grove Nov. 11-13 after taking 2020 off because of the pandemic. The comedy festival will take place at several venues throughout the Grove neighborhood.
Submissions are open now to comics, and close Sept. 20.
All performers, attendees, and staff will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to participating in the festival.
Get more information at flyovercomedyfest.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today