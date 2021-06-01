 Skip to main content
Foo Fighters line up a Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tour date
Foo Fighters at Enterprise Center

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Foo Fighters hit Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Aug. 3; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Missouri band Radkey is also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 and will be available at livenation.com.

The show is one of six newly announced tour dates that are in addition to the rock band’s performances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock this year.

“Medicine at Midnight” is the latest album from the band.

