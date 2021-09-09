For King & Country coming to Enterprise Center for Christmas show

The duo For King & Country is at Enterprise Center comes to Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The show is “A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour.”
Tickets are $20-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at ticketmaster.com.
Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country said in a statement: "It’s the most wonderful time of the year.... and one of our favorite shows to perform! We’re thrilled to be bringing “A Drummer Boy Christmas’ to you, in person and indoors for the very first time. We'll be bringing the lights, the stage, and all the holiday cheer. And in the spirit of giving, we'll be supporting our friends at the Salvation Army to help families in need throughout the tour. Looking forward to ringing in this Christmas season with you.”
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.