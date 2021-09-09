For King & Country coming to Enterprise Center for Christmas show

Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country said in a statement: "It’s the most wonderful time of the year.... and one of our favorite shows to perform! We’re thrilled to be bringing “A Drummer Boy Christmas’ to you, in person and indoors for the very first time. We'll be bringing the lights, the stage, and all the holiday cheer. And in the spirit of giving, we'll be supporting our friends at the Salvation Army to help families in need throughout the tour. Looking forward to ringing in this Christmas season with you.”