 Skip to main content
For King & Country coming to Enterprise Center for Christmas show
0 comments

For King & Country coming to Enterprise Center for Christmas show

{{featured_button_text}}
for King & Country

for King & Country

 Courtesy of the artist

The duo For King & Country is at Enterprise Center comes to Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The show is “A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour.”

Tickets are $20-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at ticketmaster.com.

Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country said in a statement: "It’s the most wonderful time of the year.... and one of our favorite shows to perform! We’re thrilled to be bringing “A Drummer Boy Christmas’ to you, in person and indoors for the very first time. We'll be bringing the lights, the stage, and all the holiday cheer. And in the spirit of giving, we'll be supporting our friends at the Salvation Army to help families in need throughout the tour. Looking forward to ringing in this Christmas season with you.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rege-Jean Page left Bridgerton group chat after exiting the show

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News