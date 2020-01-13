Foreigner, Kansas and Europe heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tickets are $25-$350 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at livenation.com . Get four lawn tickets for 75 while supplies last.

In a statement, Foreigner’s Mick Jones said in a statement: “We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country. We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet.”