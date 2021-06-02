 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foxing coming to the Pageant for album release concert
0 comments

Foxing coming to the Pageant for album release concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Foxing

Foxing

 Courtesy of the artist

Foxing’s “DDTM” release show is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets are $18-$20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com. The venue’s box office is not currently open.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The band releases "Draw Down the Moon" on Aug. 6.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrat Stansbury wins New Mexico US House race

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports