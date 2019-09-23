Foxing is at Delmar Hall with a show on Dec. 14; show time is at 8 p.m.
Tonina and Jr. Clooney will open.
Tickets are $18-$20 on sale at ticketmaster.com, Suite 100 at the Pageant, and at the box office.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
