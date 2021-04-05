Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons' Stifel Theatre concert moved to 2022

Update: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ concert has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 8, 2022, at Stifel Theatre.

It’d previously been scheduled for June 18, 2020 and then June 17, 2021.

Tickets from the other dates will be honored at the new date.

Those unable to make the new date can request a refund by April 29 at point of purchase. No refunds will be made after then. The box office remains close, those ticket-holders who bought tickets from the box office will need to hold onto the tickets until it reopens.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Original post: Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons is at the Stifel Theatre with a show on June 18. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 21. Tickets are $35-$125. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com and at Enterprise Center box office.