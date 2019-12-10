Midtown concert club Fubar at 3108 Locust St. is packing up its bags and making a move. The venue will relocate to 3040 Locust St. on Feb. 16, a move the owner calls a “good thing.”
A new name comes with the move -- the new name is Red Flag. Hed PE will christian the new space with a show Feb. 16 with Common Jones, Guerrilla Theory and Fast A Sheep (tickets are at etix.com).
The move was announced on the venue’s Facebook page.
“Well, after 12 years, it is time for a change. I’ve made upgrades to the room year after year, & at this point I just don’t think there’s anything left to do in this building. So, the only thing I could think of to make the 'final' upgrade, would be to close this building down, & move across the street."
The message continues: "As of February 16, 2020, Fubar will change its name to Red Flag, and will be located across the street at 3040 Locust. Here’s to change for the better, and another 12 years! Thanks for your support over the years as your support has enabled me to present this opportunity. If you want to say goodbye to the current room, I suggest you go to as many shows as you can from now until the final show in this building on Feb 15, 2020. As for the new room, it’s going to be excellent.”
We look forward to seeing the new space.