Funky Butt Brass Band added to the Pageant Live Stream Concert Series

The Funky Butt Brass Band has been added to the new the Pageant Live Stream Concert series with a show on 9 p.m. July 11. The band will perform live at the venue to an empty house, and the event will livestream into homes.

The band will feature David Grelle, Anita Jackson, Jim Peters and Matt Henry.

The livestream the night of the show will be at hyfi.com/pageant.

The event is presented by 4 Hands Brewing Company and produced by 201 Productions.

The series continues Saturday night with Greek Fire and June 27 with Tonina.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

