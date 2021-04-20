Funky Butt Brass Band and Beastie Boys tribute heading to the Pageant

The Pageant’s “Endeavor for Normalcy” series continues with the Funky Butt Brass Band and My Posse in Effect: A Tribute to the Beastie Boys.

-- An Evening With the Funky Butt Brass Band, 8 p.m. May 21, $30

-- An Evening with My Posse in Effect: A Tribute to the Beastie Boys, 8 p.m. May 22, $20

Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. April 23 at ticketmaster.com only. The box office is currently closed. Tickets must be purchased in pods of two or four for this socially distanced event.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

