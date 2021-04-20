 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funky Butt Brass Band and Beastie Boys tribute heading to the Pageant
0 comments

Funky Butt Brass Band and Beastie Boys tribute heading to the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
Funky Butt Brass Band

Funky Butt Brass Band

 Courtesy of the artist

The Pageant’s “Endeavor for Normalcy” series continues with the Funky Butt Brass Band and My Posse in Effect: A Tribute to the Beastie Boys.

-- An Evening With the Funky Butt Brass Band, 8 p.m. May 21, $30

-- An Evening with My Posse in Effect: A Tribute to the Beastie Boys, 8 p.m. May 22, $20

Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. April 23 at ticketmaster.com only. The box office is currently closed. Tickets must be purchased in pods of two or four for this socially distanced event.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rebranded Takashima Record Bar debuts under new ownership

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports