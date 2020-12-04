Funky Butt Brass Band cancels its holiday shows at the Pageant

Funky Butt Brass Band has canceled its Holiday Brasstravaganza concerts scheduled for Dec. 12-13 as part of the Pageant’s “Glimmer of Normalcy Series.”

The band made the announcement on its social media.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must cancel the annual Holiday Brasstraganza this year. We are bummed. We don’t want to cancel, but we feel like it’s the best thing to do right now. All ticket holders will receive refunds, including all fees. The Pageant has done a wonderful job with distancing and COVID-19 safety. But safety isn’t our only concern.

We LOVE performing our Brasstravaganza show for you. We look forward to it every year because we know we’re gonna have a great time, but this year wouldn’t have felt the same.

Brasstravaganza is so much fun because of the people who show up every year...because of the fans...because of you.

Thank you for helping us build an annual concert event that ushers in the Christmas Spirit. We’ll be back as soon as it’s feasible, and who knows, maybe we can still convince Santa to bring you some kind of Funky Butt Brasstravaganza Miracle.”