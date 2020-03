Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ “Beyond the Fluffy” tour dates that has been postponed at Stifel Theatre have been rescheduled. The March 13 show will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 15; the March 15 show will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new dates and will not need to be exchanged.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

The rescheduling is in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

