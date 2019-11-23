Subscribe for 99¢
Gabriel Iglesias attends the LA Premiere of "Mr. Iglesias," at the Regal LA Live, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Update: A second show has been added for 7 p.m. March 15; the previously-announced show is 8 p.m. March 13. Tickets for the new show are $52-$82 and go on sale at noon today (Nov. 23) at ticketmaster.com, fluffyguy.com and at the Enterprise Center box office.

Original post: Gabriel Iglesias' "Beyond the Fluffy World Tour: Go Big or Go Home" is at Stifel Theatre with a show on March 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $46.50-$76.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Enterprise Center box office.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

