Update: A second show has been added for 7 p.m. March 15; the previously-announced show is 8 p.m. March 13. Tickets for the new show are $52-$82 and go on sale at noon today (Nov. 23) at ticketmaster.com, fluffyguy.com and at the Enterprise Center box office.
Original post: Gabriel Iglesias' "Beyond the Fluffy World Tour: Go Big or Go Home" is at Stifel Theatre with a show on March 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $46.50-$76.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Enterprise Center box office.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.