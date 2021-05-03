 Skip to main content
Galactic featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph sells out the Big Top in Grand Center
Galactic featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph sells out the Big Top in Grand Center

UpdateGalactic’s May 16 concert at the Big Top in Grand Center is sold out. 

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Get more information at jamopresents.com. 

Original post: Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph with the Heavy Hours will be at the Big Top in Grand Center with a show on May 16; show is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices will be announced, and will be available at metrotix.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 9.

The show is by Jamo Presents.

COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be strictly enforced throughout.

 

