Galactic featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph sells out the Big Top in Grand Center

Update: Galactic’s May 16 concert at the Big Top in Grand Center is sold out.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Get more information at jamopresents.com.

Original post: Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph with the Heavy Hours will be at the Big Top in Grand Center with a show on May 16; show is at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices will be announced, and will be available at metrotix.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 9.

The show is by Jamo Presents.

COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be strictly enforced throughout.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.