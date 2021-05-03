Galactic featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph sells out the Big Top in Grand Center

Update: Galactic’s May 16 concert at the Big Top in Grand Center is sold out.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Get more information at jamopresents.com.
-
Original post: Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph with the Heavy Hours will be at the Big Top in Grand Center with a show on May 16; show is at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices will be announced, and will be available at metrotix.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 9.
The show is by Jamo Presents.
COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be strictly enforced throughout.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
