You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Galactic postpones Delmar Hall concert 'due to safety concerns'
0 comments

Galactic postpones Delmar Hall concert 'due to safety concerns'

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Galactic

Galactic

Courtesy of the artist

Tonight’s Galactic concert at Delmar Hall is postponed; the information has been posted on the venue’s website with a message from the band.

“There is nothing Galactic wanted more than to celebrate their 25th Anniversary with you. Unfortunately, due to safety concerns surrounding specific dates on their upcoming run, Galactic is canceling their tour through the end of March."

Refunds are available at point of purchase. The band promises to be back as soon as possible.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Pearl Jam and Zac Brown Band recently postponed tour dates including St. Louis for the same concerns.

 

0 comments

Tags

Local Events

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports