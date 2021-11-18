Galactic will return to St. Louis with a show at Delmar Hall

Galactic is at Delmar Hall with a show at 8 p.m. March 24. The Lowdown Brass Band is also on the bill.
Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
