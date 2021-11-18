 Skip to main content
Galactic will return to St. Louis with a show at Delmar Hall
Galactic will return to St. Louis with a show at Delmar Hall

Galactic at the Big Top

Galactic performs for a socially distanced crowd at The Big Top in St. Louis on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Galactic is at Delmar Hall with a show at 8 p.m. March 24. The Lowdown Brass Band is also on the bill.

Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

