 Skip to main content
Gary Clark Jr. returning to St. Louis with Stifel Theatre concert
0 comments

Gary Clark Jr. returning to St. Louis with Stifel Theatre concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Clark Jr. at Fox Theatre

Gary Clark Jr. performs at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Gary Clark Jr. returns to St. Louis with a show Nov. 13 at Stifel Theatre. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $36.50-$96.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 23 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Billie Eilish says wearing baggy clothes to hide her body didn’t work

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports