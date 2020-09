Gary Owen sells out 6 shows at Helium Comedy Club, new shows added

Update: Comedian Gary Owen has sold out shows at Helium Comedy Club at 7 p.m. Sept. 17, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19, and 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Tickets remain for the 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 show.

New shows just added are at 10 p.m. Sept. 17 and Sept. 20.

Previous post: Comedian and actor Gary Owen is at Helium Comedy Club with shows Set. 17-20.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Sept.17, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 18-19, and 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

Tickets are $76-$192 for two, three and four table tops.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

