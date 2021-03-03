 Skip to main content
Gene Jackson, Beth Bombara, Wil Robinson, Hillary Fitz, Chei Evans, coming to Open Air Concert Series
Gene Jackson, Beth Bombara, Wil Robinson, Hillary Fitz, Chei Evans, coming to Open Air Concert Series

Gene Jackson

Gene Jackson

 Photo by Jackie Teuber

The Scandaleros, Beth Bombara, Gene Jackson, Cheri Evans, Pete Ruthenburg Band, Stan Coleman Quintet, and the Trophy Mules are some of the acts added to the Open Air Concert Series in April; March’s schedule is currently underway.

The shows take place outside of the Grandel in a heated tent.

The new dates are:

April 2, Lady J Huston

April 3, Eldrace + FreeNation

April 4, Wil Robinson (brunch)

April 9, Gene Jackson

April 10, Cheri Evans

April 11, The Trophy Mules (brunch)

April 16, Drangus

April 17, “Jazz Fund Fest”

April 18, Solid Ghost featuring Matt Sewell (brunch)

April 23, The Scandaleros

April 24, Stan Coleman Quintet

April 25, Western States (brunch)

April 30, Beth Bombara

May 1, Pete Ruthenburg Band

May 2, Hillary Fitz Trio (brunch)

Concerts are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the evening shows and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the brunch shows.

Guests are required to follow Kranzberg Art Foundation’s COVID-19 policies including wearing face masks except while eating and drinking.

Get tickets are metrotix.com.

More information is available by clicking here. 

