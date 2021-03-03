Gene Jackson, Beth Bombara, Wil Robinson, Hillary Fitz, Chei Evans, coming to Open Air Concert Series

The Scandaleros, Beth Bombara, Gene Jackson, Cheri Evans, Pete Ruthenburg Band, Stan Coleman Quintet, and the Trophy Mules are some of the acts added to the Open Air Concert Series in April; March’s schedule is currently underway.
The shows take place outside of the Grandel in a heated tent.
The new dates are:
April 2, Lady J Huston
April 3, Eldrace + FreeNation
April 4, Wil Robinson (brunch)
April 9, Gene Jackson
April 10, Cheri Evans
April 11, The Trophy Mules (brunch)
April 16, Drangus
-
April 17, “Jazz Fund Fest”
April 18, Solid Ghost featuring Matt Sewell (brunch)
April 23, The Scandaleros
April 24, Stan Coleman Quintet
April 25, Western States (brunch)
April 30, Beth Bombara
May 1, Pete Ruthenburg Band
May 2, Hillary Fitz Trio (brunch)
Concerts are at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the evening shows and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the brunch shows.
Guests are required to follow Kranzberg Art Foundation’s COVID-19 policies including wearing face masks except while eating and drinking.
Get tickets are metrotix.com.
