Gene Jackson, Old Salt Union, Mark Harris II, Miss Jubilee, Javier Mendoza added to Open Air Concert Series

Old Salt Union Trio, Gene Jackson, Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys, and Mark Harris II are new shows added to the ongoing Open Air Concert Series outside the Grandel.
The shows are held outdoors in a heated tent in a safe environment. Shows are Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday brunch as well.
A rotating staff of chefs are on hand for band that is ordered in advance.
Here’s the rundown on the additions:
Feb. 5, Kenny DeShields
Feb. 6, Joe Metzka Band
Feb. 7, The Trophy Mules
Feb. 12, Gene Jackson
Most-read stories in this section
-
The Pageant goes dark again while 'letting the worst of COVID-19 pass by'
-
Denise Thimes on pandemic performances: 'We're doing this for our sanity'
-
Dead Wax Records makes a move and spins off a sister store
-
Still 'Hot in Herre,' St. Louis star Nelly wraps up a nearly perfect 2020
-
Gene Jackson keeps old-school Southern soul alive on new album, ‘The Jungle’
Feb. 13, The Scandaleros
Feb. 14, Cheri Evans
Feb. 19, Mark Harris II
Feb. 20, Frankie Dowop
Feb. 21, Old Salt Union Trio
Feb. 26, Ryan Marquez & the People’s Key
Feb. 27, Javier Mendoza a.k.a. Hobo Cane
Feb. 28, Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys
Tickets range from $10-$15 with a food and beverage requirement. Get tickets at metrotix.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.