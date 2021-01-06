 Skip to main content
Gene Jackson, Old Salt Union, Mark Harris II, Miss Jubilee, Javier Mendoza added to Open Air Concert Series
Gene Jackson

Gene Jackson

 Photo by Jackie Teuber

Old Salt Union Trio, Gene Jackson, Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys, and Mark Harris II are new shows added to the ongoing Open Air Concert Series outside the Grandel.

The shows are held outdoors in a heated tent in a safe environment. Shows are Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday brunch as well.

A rotating staff of chefs are on hand for band that is ordered in advance.

Here’s the rundown on the additions:

Feb. 5, Kenny DeShields

Feb. 6, Joe Metzka Band

Feb. 7, The Trophy Mules

Feb. 12, Gene Jackson

Feb. 13, The Scandaleros

Feb. 14, Cheri Evans

Feb. 19, Mark Harris II

Feb. 20, Frankie Dowop

Feb. 21, Old Salt Union Trio

Feb. 26, Ryan Marquez & the People’s Key

Feb. 27, Javier Mendoza a.k.a. Hobo Cane

Feb. 28, Miss Jubilee & the Yas Yas Boys

Tickets range from $10-$15 with a food and beverage requirement. Get tickets at metrotix.com.

 

