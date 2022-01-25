 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Benson heading to the Factory with Eric Marienthal, Randy Brecker, George Whitty

 Photo by Carl Hyde
George Benson is at the Factory with a concert on May 12. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Eric Marienthal, Randy Brecker and George Whitty are also on the bill.

Tickets are $59.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required.

 

