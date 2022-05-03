 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Benson's concert at the Factory is rescheduled for August

George Benson

 Photo by Carl Hyde

Update: George Benson's May 12 concert at the Factory has been rescheduled for Aug. 4, due to unforeseen circumstances. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Click here for more information.

Original post: George Benson is at the Factory with a concert on May 12. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Eric Marienthal, Randy Brecker and George Whitty are also on the bill.

Tickets are $59.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at ticketmaster.com.

The show is presented by Jazz Cruises.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

