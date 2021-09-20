Ghost, Volbeat co-headlining tour coming to Chaifetz Arena

Ghost and Volbeat are co-headlining a 2022 arena tour coming to Chaifetz Arena on Feb. 21.
Twin Temple is also on the bill.
The show is a 105.7 the Point Birth Month Show.
-
Alanis Morissette captivates at 'Jagged Little Pill' concert at packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Chuck Berry's grandsons are keeping rock pioneer's legacy alive
-
Big, stirring vocals ring out at Chris Stapleton's packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert
-
Nelly heading to Ballpark Village for birthday party concert
-
Faith No More's tour is canceled including St. Louis Music Park date
Tickets are $39.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at ticketmaster.com and at livenation.com.
Each stop of the tour will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of each event or full vaccination for entry.
Get more information at thechaifetzearena.com.
The tour begins Jan. 25, in Reno, NV.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.