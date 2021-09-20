Ghost, Volbeat co-headlining tour coming to Chaifetz Arena

Ghost and Volbeat are co-headlining a 2022 arena tour coming to Chaifetz Arena on Feb. 21.

Twin Temple is also on the bill.

The show is a 105.7 the Point Birth Month Show.

Tickets are $39.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at ticketmaster.com and at livenation.com.

Each stop of the tour will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of each event or full vaccination for entry.

Get more information at thechaifetzearena.com.

The tour begins Jan. 25, in Reno, NV.

