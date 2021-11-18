 Skip to main content
Gin Blossoms coming to the Pageant
Gin Blossoms is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. March 11. The show is part of the “New Miserable Experience Live” tour.

Tickets are $27.50-$32.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

 

News