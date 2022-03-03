Gin Blossoms' concert at the Pageant is postponed, new date to be announced

Update: This show has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date, and refunds are also available.

In a message, the band says: "To our friends and fans. The NME 30th Anniversary Tour has been immensely successful and fun, but our bass player Bill Leen has had an accident and broken his arm. He will be unable to perform for a few months. We considered converting to an acoustic format, or bringing in a substitute for Bill. But our band has decided out of respect for our fans to reschedule or cancel the remaining tour dates. It doesn’t feel right to do an anniversary tour without our founding bass player.

We’ve had a great time and some fabulous shows, and we regret these circumstances. But we care a great deal about presenting the best possible performance for our fans, and protecting the integrity of a celebratory anniversary tour. We’re very excited for our summer tour with Toad the Wet Sprocket and the Barenaked Ladies. Let’s all wish Bill a happy birthday and a speedy recovery.

With humility and gratitude, from Gin Blossoms."

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Original post: Gin Blossoms is at the Pageant at 8 p.m. March 11. The show is part of the “New Miserable Experience Live” tour.

Tickets are $27.50-$32.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.