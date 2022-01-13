 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl Talk coming to the Pageant
Girl Talk coming to the Pageant

Girl Talk

Girl Talk

 Courtesy of the artist

Girl Talk is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. April 8. 

Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required for entry.

 

