Gladys Knight heading to Fox Theatre with Jeffrey Osborne
Gladys Knight heading to Fox Theatre with Jeffrey Osborne

Gladys Knight In Concert - Atlanta

Gladys Knight performs at the Rialto Center for the Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

 Robb Cohen

Gladys Knight is back at the Fox Theatre with a concert on June 19. Jeffrey Osborne is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$154.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, the box office and by calling 314-534-1111.

In 2019, the singer was unmasked on TV’s “The Masked Singer.”

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




