Gladys Knight's concert at the Fox Theatre with Jeffrey Osborne is canceled

Update: Gladys Knight’s June 19 concert at the Fox Theatre has been canceled in the wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. Ticket holders will be contacted via email.

Original post: Gladys Knight is back at the Fox Theatre with a concert on June 19. Jeffrey Osborne is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$154.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, the box office and by calling 314-534-1111.

In 2019, the singer was unmasked on TV’s “The Masked Singer.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.