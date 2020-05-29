You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gladys Knight's concert at the Fox Theatre with Jeffrey Osborne is canceled
0 comments

Gladys Knight's concert at the Fox Theatre with Jeffrey Osborne is canceled

Subscribe for $1 a month
Gladys Knight In Concert - Atlanta

Gladys Knight performs at the Rialto Center for the Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

 Robb Cohen

UpdateGladys Knight’s June 19 concert at the Fox Theatre has been canceled in the wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available. Ticket holders will be contacted via email.

Original postGladys Knight is back at the Fox Theatre with a concert on June 19. Jeffrey Osborne is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$154.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, the box office and by calling 314-534-1111.

In 2019, the singer was unmasked on TV’s “The Masked Singer.”

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports