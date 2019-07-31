Godsmack is at Family Arena on Oct. 20; Halestorm is also on the bill. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $38-$85 and go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Get more information at familyarena.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
