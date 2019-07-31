Subscribe for 99¢
Godsmack In Concert - Atlanta

Sully Erna with Godsmack performs at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Thursday, August 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Godsmack is at Family Arena on Oct. 20; Halestorm is also on the bill. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $38-$85 and go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Get more information at familyarena.com.

 

